

Household products cause as much air pollution as cars, say experts

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

Experts advise consumers to use smallest amount as cleaning and beauty products release compounds that react in air.

Scientists at a conference in Austin, Texas, called on firms to copy vehicle manufacturers by making their products greener. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Scientists at a conference in Austin, Texas, called on firms to copy vehicle manufacturers by making their products greener. (Photo: Pixabay)

In a shocking new revelation, studies find that deodorant and shampoo cause as much air pollution as cars.

Experts advise consumers to use smallest amount possible to get the job done stating that cleaning and beauty products release compounds that react in the air to produce particles known as PM2.5.

These particles cause breathing problems and have been linked to 29,000 premature deaths in the UK alone every year.

Experts previously blamed traffic for most air pollution but now believe it only accounts for half, while perfumes, moisturisers and paints - contribute much of the rest.

Scientists at a conference in Austin, Texas, called on firms to copy vehicle manufacturers by making their products greener.

Dr Jessica Gilman, who worked on the study at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that consumers can use the smallest amount possible to get the job done or using fragrance-free products are easy ways to reduce emissions.

Tags: deodorant, shampoo, air pollution, pollutant, car emission, health and well being, pets and environment

