The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

Life, More Features

Google celebrates India's 72nd Independence day with Truck art Doodle

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 8:24 am IST

Google's Independence Day Doodle features two peacocks, a Bengal tiger and an Asiatic elephant.

According to Google, today's doodle, featuring some of India's most iconic animals, was inspired by Indian truck art.
 According to Google, today's doodle, featuring some of India's most iconic animals, was inspired by Indian truck art.

Google is celebrating India's 72nd Independence day with an extremely vibrant and folk artsy doodle which seems to be inspired from art that is generally notice across trucks in India.

According to Google, today's doodle, featuring some of India's most iconic animals, Was inspired by Indian truck art, a long-standing tradition in this four million square kilometer nation where truckers who live on the road surround themselves with cheerful folk art to occupy their minds during long months away from their families."

Google's Independence Day doodle features two peacocks, a Bengal Tiger and an Asiatic Elephant.

The national birds are placed in the centre with their beaks crossing each other and their feathers spread out.

The national animal surrounds the two peacocks from the right side of the frame standing on top of the last three letters of Google while the elephant stands on the first three letters of Google on the left side of the doodle is a trumpeting stance.

Other elements visible on the doodle include mangoes, the national fruit, which are placed on the top side like a border. The national flower, Lotus, is placed in the centre with the backdrop of the sun rising and the side borders of the frame are decorated with a riot of colourful flowers.

Tags: independence day, truck art, google doodle, 72 independence day, india, viral and trending

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham