The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

Life, More Features

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 8:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 8:55 pm IST

Scientists produce an e-fit of a 'youthful and feminine' deity based on responses from hundreds of Christians.

A team of psychologists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill created the sketch with the help of 511 American Christians. (Photo: Pixabay)
 A team of psychologists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill created the sketch with the help of 511 American Christians. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now claims that God has a youthful face with feminine features.

The bizarre study by scientists in North Carolina saw them creating an ‘e-fit’ of God based on what American Christians think he looks like.

Interestingly, far from being an old man from Biblical records, they found people perceived God likened to a deity who is young and less Caucasian that popular culture suggests.

A team of psychologists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill created the sketch with the help of 511 American Christians.

The study saw participants looking at hundreds of randomly varying face-pairs and selected which face from each pair appeared more like how they imagined God to appear.

By combining all the selected faces, the researchers could assemble a composite 'face of God' that reflected how each person imagined God to appear.

Their results were both surprising and revealing.

While illustrations of God drawn by everyone, from Michelangelo to Monty Python, show him as an old and august white-bearded Caucasian man, researchers found that many Christians saw God as younger, more feminine, and less Caucasian that popular culture suggests.

In fact, the study found that people's perceptions of God tended to rely partly on their political affiliation.

Liberals tended to see God as more feminine, younger, and more loving than conservatives.

Conservatives also saw God as more Caucasian and more powerful than liberals.

Speaking about it, lead author of study Joshua Conrad Jackson said that the biases might have stemmed from the type of societies that liberals and conservatives want.

People's perceptions also related to their own demographic characteristics.

Younger people believed in a younger-looking God while those who reported being more physically attractive also believed in a more physically attractive God.

And African Americans believed in a God that looked more African American than did Caucasians.

The full findings of the paper were published in the journal PLOS One.

Tags: god, picture of god, liberal, conservative, american, viral and trending. this is what god looks like, image of god, feminine features, caucasian, university of north carolina, chapel hill, god is youthful, god is feminine, michelangelo, monty python, bible, biblical god

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

2

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

3

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

4

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

5

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham