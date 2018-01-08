The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

Life, More Features

Twitter reacts to Oprah for president in 2020

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 8, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2018, 5:30 pm IST

Oprah’s Golden Globes speech sets social media alight with speculation she will run for president.

Soon after Winfrey made the speech, Twitter users went wild over the barnstorming speech, joking that the former talk show host should make a run in 2020. (Photo: AP)
 Soon after Winfrey made the speech, Twitter users went wild over the barnstorming speech, joking that the former talk show host should make a run in 2020. (Photo: AP)

Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille award is being hailed as one of the ‘greatest American speeches’ of all time, with many even dubbing her the future president.

Soon after Winfrey made the speech, Twitter users went wild over the barnstorming speech, joking that the former talk show host should make a run in 2020 - but her longtime partner appeared to open the door to a battle with Donald Trump.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Stedman Graham said that it is absolutely up to the people, and, “She would absolutely do it.”

Gayle King, Winfrey's best friend , echoed Graham's sentiments, telling the newspaper, “I thought that speech was incredible. I got goosebumps.”

This is the first time that anyone close to the American icon has admitted that she has ambitions for the White House.

The emotional and barnstorming speech set off fevered speculation online that this could be construed as her first campaign speech.

The chorus was led surprisingly by NBC's official Twitter account, which declared Oprah to be 'our future president' in what appeared to be an unprecedented endorsement.

The tweet came after host Seth Meyers made a joke in his monologue about a run by Winfrey.

Streep, however, gave a ringing endorsement when she was asked about Oprah's speech by The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik.

'She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don't think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn't have a choice,' Streep said.

Several Twitter users as well quickly declared that Oprah needed to make a run for the Oval Office.

'Did I just watch @Oprah first campaign speech?! #GoldenGlobes' wrote one person.

Another tweeted: 'I mean, it's been fun to joke about Oprah running for president, but that speech really was presidential. That was phenomenal, even by her standards.'

Winfrey began her speech by saying she hopes by accepting the award, the first black woman to do so, has an impact on young girls.

'I want all the girls watching to know: A new day is on the horizon. When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of the magnificent women and many of them are in this room tonight.' 

Another user tweeted,

Even Piers Morgan tweeted,

 

Another user wrote,

She closed her speech with a call for unity, “I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say 'me too' again.”

Tags: oprah winfrey, golden globes, us president, twitter, oprah for president, viral and trending

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Android malware steals UBER credentials and covers up the heist using Deep Links

2

South Africa could host Indian Premier League in 2019

3

You should plan out ‘screen time’ for you kids

4

No Pants Subway Ride: Jerusalemites passengers stripped down to underwears

5

What in the world are '3D Spinnable Selfies'?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham