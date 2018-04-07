The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

Life, More Features

Queen Elizabeth descendant of Prophet Muhammad?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Historians believe Elizabeth II is a descendant of the founder of Islam after tracing her family tree back 43 generations.

This claim makes the British monarch a distant descendant of Prophet Muhammad. (Photo: PTI)
 This claim makes the British monarch a distant descendant of Prophet Muhammad. (Photo: PTI)

A new shocking study sees historians saying that the UK Queen is a descendant to the founder of Islam - after tracing her family tree back 43 generations.

This claim makes the British monarch a distant descendant of Prophet Muhammad.

The findings were first published in 1986 by Burke's Peerage, a British authority on royal pedigrees. 

However, having been largely forgotten, the claim has recently resurfaced after a Moroccan newspaper said it had traced the queen's lineage back to the Prophet.  

According to their findings, Elizabeth II's bloodline runs through the Earl of Cambridge in the 14th century, across medieval Muslim Spain, to Fatima, the Prophet's daughter.  

While disrupted by some historians, genealogical records of early-medieval Spain also support the claim and it has also been verified by Ali Gomaa, the former grand mufti of Egypt.

Notably, Burke's publishing director wrote to the-then Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher in 1986 calling for increased security for the royal family where he said that the royal family's direct descent from the prophet Mohammed cannot be relied upon to protect the royal family forever from Moslem terrorists.

Recognising the connection would be a surprise to many, he added, 'It is little known by the British people that the blood of Mohammed flows in the veins of the queen. However, all Moslem religious leaders are proud of this fact.'

Burk’s Peerage was the first study to officially suggest that the Queen was connected to Prophet Muhammad, claiming that she descends from a Muslim princess called Zaida, who fled her home town of Seville in the 11th century before converting to Christianity.

Zaida was the fourth wife of King Al-Mu'tamid ibn Abbad of Seville. She bore him a son Sancho, whose descendant later married the Earl of Cambridge in the 11th century. 

However, Spectator points out Zaida's origins are 'debatable'. Some historians believe she was the daughter of a wine-drinking caliph descended from the Prophet. Others say she married into his family.

The reaction to the Queen's reported links to the Prophet have been mixed, with Abdelhamid Al-Auouni welcoming the news in his piece in Moroccan newspaper Al-Ousboue, writing: 'It builds a bridge between our two religions and kingdoms,’ while another person on internet forum Reddit rubbished the claims however, writing: 'This is just propaganda used by the British monarchy to appease the growing number of Muslim subjects.'

Tags: queen elizabeth, prophet muhammad, viral and trending, founder of islam, descendant, burke's peerage, royal pedigree, earl of cambridge

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Levi Strauss sues French luxury house Kenzo over jeans pocket tab

2

I feel blessed to be Majid Majidi's hero, says Ishaan Khatter

3

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

4

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

5

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham