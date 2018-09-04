The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

Life, More Features

Heartwarming story of how US police officer adopted a homeless woman’s baby girl

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 8:37 am IST

A California police officer responding to an emergency call of a homeless pregnant woman has adopted her newborn daughter.

Since being posted on September 1, the post has garnered four thousand likes and over 500 shares. (Facebook Screengrab/ Santa Rosa Police)
 Since being posted on September 1, the post has garnered four thousand likes and over 500 shares. (Facebook Screengrab/ Santa Rosa Police)

A California police officer responding to an emergency call of a homeless pregnant woman has adopted her newborn daughter.

According to a report in CBS Francisco, the officer, Jesse Whitten, from the Santa Rosa Police Department, could never have imagined what impact a chance meeting with 6-month-old Harlow's mum would have on his life.

Taking to Facebook, the Sanat Rosa Police department posted a photo of Officer Whitten with the baby and wrote, "Not long ago, while Ofc. Whitten was working he met a pregnant woman needing help. She didn't ask for assistance the way a typical call for service goes, she was looking for a home and a family for her unborn baby. Ofc. Whitten, the proud father of three girls already, opened his heart and his home to this baby. And now it's official! After a moving adoption hearing, she is a part of Ofc. Whitten's family. Congratulations, Whitten family, and welcome, baby, to the SRPD family!"

Since being posted on September 1, the post has garnered four thousand likes and over 500 shares.

It turns out that Office Whitten's wife Ashley had a lengthy chat with the homeless woman in August last year on motherhood and its challenges.

Then suddenly, while they were at a Valentine's Dya party, the Whittens got a call that would change their lives. The birth mother specifically asked for Ashley and Jesse to adopt her child.

Harlow who was exposed to drugs in the womb and overcame obstacles in the first few weeks of life is doing much better now.

Since being posted on social media, people have written in to congratulate Officer Whitten and thank him for his big heart and magnanimity.

One user, Cathy Bucci wrote, "What a wonderful blessing on both parts."

Another user Harold Mead posted, "God Bless Officer!"

Geri Simons said, "Congartulations and thanks for your service and sacrifices."

Tags: santa rosa police department, police officer adopts baby, california, california police officer adopts baby, viral news, viral and trending

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

2

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

3

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

4

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

5

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham