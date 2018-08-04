The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

Life, More Features

This Ganesh Chaturthi, grow your Ganpati into a tree

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 8:22 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 8:22 am IST

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival which starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, is due in September.

The most striking feature of the idol is the fact that it has a seed inside and can be grown into a plant by pouring water, after the festival ends. (Representational Image/ AP)
 The most striking feature of the idol is the fact that it has a seed inside and can be grown into a plant by pouring water, after the festival ends. (Representational Image/ AP)

Mumbai: With an aim to keep the environment safe, the artisans in Mumbai are adopting eco-friendly ways to make the idol of Lord Ganesh, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival which starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, is due in September.

An artisan, Dattadri Kothur has been making idols using eco-friendly clay to promote a unique concept of 'Tree Ganesha'. The most striking feature of the idol is the fact that it has a seed inside and can be grown into a plant by pouring water, after the festival ends.

"On the day of immersion, one can take the idol to their balcony, terrace or a garden and like the way they water the plants, they can pour water on the idol. The idol will dissolve and in four to ten days and a plant will come out of it," Kothur said.

Another artist, Rohit Vaste has been making the Idols of Lord Ganesh with paper so that it can be recycled later on.

These days even the decoration items used in pandals are made out of eco-friendly materials.

Tags: ganesh chaturthi, ganpati, ganesh, tree, ec-friendly idol, tree ganesha, viral and trending, art, mumbai, mumbai ganesh idol

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham