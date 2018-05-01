Labour Day: 6 tweets that sum up the occasion

Happy Labour Day!

International Labour Day is celebrated every year on May 1.

It is a time to take a moment and recognise and celebrate labourers and the working class.

In India, this day is commonly referred as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din.

Many on Twitter have taken the time to share some special messages to mark the occassion.

Here's some of what people had to say:

"One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man."

I salute all the worker's on #Labourday

for their countless efforts. #Happylabourday pic.twitter.com/14uBJpbvFB — Parvarthanandreddy (@parvathanand) May 1, 2018

As we celebrate Labor Day, we honor the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers' rights, which are so critical to our strong and successful labor force.#LabourDay #TuesdayThoughts — Sukriti Singh (@_sukritisingh) May 1, 2018

To all the people in this world who are toiling hard everyday ..................enjoy what you do..........the fruits would be sweeter!!!!!

Happy Labour's Day!

#LabourDay #MayDay pic.twitter.com/LwigRre9uG — Pankaj Bhadouria (@BhadouriaPankaj) May 1, 2018

“A hundred times every day, I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labors of other men, living and dead, and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving.” Albert Einstein

Being Greatful on #LabourDay — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) May 1, 2018

Workers are the spine of a progressive nation! And no nation can claim to be progressive in the truest sense, unless its workers are emancipated! On the occasion of #LabourDay, let us take a moment to be grateful to all the people who build our homes, our society and our nation! pic.twitter.com/Eg2GANnsn4 — Kiran Choudhry (@officekiran) May 1, 2018