The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

Life, Health

WHO's Congo Ebola plan assumes 100-300 cases over three months

REUTERS
Published : May 30, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 9:22 am IST

The plan also sets out targets for the disease response, including that 100 percent of new cases should come from known contacts.

All people who die from suspected or probable Ebola should be buried in a safe way, to prevent the infection spreading. (Photo: AP)
 All people who die from suspected or probable Ebola should be buried in a safe way, to prevent the infection spreading. (Photo: AP)

The World Health Organization assumes 100-300 cases of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo between May and July, under a revised response plan to the outbreak that it published on Tuesday.

An earlier version of the plan, based on information to May 15, had assumed 80-100 cases.

The WHO says the new figure is not a prediction but part of its modeling to plan and budget for a response.

Congo’s Health Ministry said late on Monday there had been 54 cases of Ebola in the outbreak - 35 confirmed, 13 probable and six suspected - and 25 deaths. There have been no deaths or new confirmed cases in the past two days.

The deadly virus spreads easily through bodily fluids and eight previous outbreaks in Congo have claimed between 1 and 256 lives. A West African outbreak that began in late 2013 killed 11,300 before being brought under control in 2016.

The WHO’s plan for Congo assumes each rural Ebola case would have 10 potentially infected contacts and each urban case would have 30. As of May 26, there were 906 contacts being followed, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.

Identifying contacts is crucial for stopping the spread of the disease. Health workers hope to vaccinate every contact to effectively ringfence each Ebola patient and prevent further spread.

The WHO estimates 1,000 people move each day through major points of entry connected to Bikoro health zone, the remote area of Equateur province where the outbreak was first declared. Around 50 per day go by boat from Bikoro to neighboring Republic of Congo.

Since the plan was written, the disease has spread to the provincial capital Mbandaka, with an estimated population of 1.5 million people, and WHO has more than doubled its response budget, to $56 million from an initial $26 million.

The plan also sets out targets for the disease response, including that 100 percent of new cases should come from known contacts and none of the cases should be health care workers.

Zero contacts should be lost, and all people who die from suspected or probable Ebola should be buried in a safe way, to prevent the infection spreading.

The case fatality ratio for all confirmed cases admitted into Ebola treatment centers should be less than 50 percent, it said.

Tags: world health organization, ebola, democratic republic of congo, health ministry, outbreak, disease, bikoro, equateur

MOST POPULAR

1

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

2

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

3

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

4

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

5

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham