Here's a workout plan that can save planet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 1:45 pm IST

Plogging, which is a combination of jogging and picking up, is sweeping the globe and the streets clean of garbage.

 On social media, the plogging craze is also gaining popularity. (Photo: Pixabay)

Want to be healthy and help save the planet? A new workout trend from Sweden may be capable of keeping you in-shape and doing the latter as well.

Plogging, which is a combination of jogging, and the Swedish term “plocka upp”, meaning picking up, is sweeping the globe and the streets clean of garbage.

Plogging sees joggers not just jogging by the garbage littered on the street, instead ploggers pick it up and dispose of it correctly.

To plog even more effectively, some ploggers fit in some additional exercises as they bend to pick up litter - to keep their heart rate pumping, in the process not only helping one exercise, but also cleaning up the environment.

According to fitness app Lifesum, which allows users to input and track calories burned while plogging, the eco-friendly work-out is significantly more effective than just jogging.

As plogging requires some bending and arm strength to hold all the garbage, a half hour of plogging will burn 288 calories on average - compared to just 235 calories from regular jogging.

On social media, the plogging craze is also gaining popularity as people share photos of the trash they’ve collected - or realise that they’ve actually been plogging all along.

