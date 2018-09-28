The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 08:57 AM IST

Life, Health

Bid adieu to 'stress eating' at work!

ANI
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 8:38 am IST

By mid-afternoon, boredom, or having too much work leads to unplanned snack attacks.

Tight deadlines, overlapping meetings and other work commitments make us skip or delay our snack or meal time which is not helpful either. (Photo: Pexels)
 Tight deadlines, overlapping meetings and other work commitments make us skip or delay our snack or meal time which is not helpful either. (Photo: Pexels)

When we ponder about the factors that contribute to our overall performance at work, we do not give much consideration to food.

Life at office can be hectic, with no signs of stopping or slowing down, This leads to an increase in stress levels, development of unhealthy lifestyle habits and irregular eating patters. Most days, our work starts on a healthy note and we have a balanced lunch. But by mid-afternoon, boredom, or having too much work leads to unplanned snack attacks.

Tight deadlines, overlapping meetings and other work commitments make us skip or delay our snack or meal time which is not helpful either.

“Stress eating is a big point of concern amongst office-goers. Stress and anxiety-induced hunger can have long-term consequences for your waistline. Making simple and smart food choices throughout your workday can help boost your creativity and productivity, while reducing fatigue and minimizing stress,” said Dr Rajeshwari Shetty, Head of Dietetics, SL Raheja Hospital.

Stress eating could be avoided if you have certain foods and understand somethings about eating excess in stress. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Don’t skip your breakfast
  • Ban sugary snacks from workplace
  • Stay hydrated, consume plenty of water
  • Stay away from sugar-laden and caffeine-rich drinks
  • Carry home-made nourishing lunch, don’t skip lunch break
  • Assign a ‘lunch buddy’

Here are 13 healthy snack ideas that will keep you satiated before and after lunch; these homemade snack boxes can also be taken into meetings, so you don’t starve yourself till lunch time.

  • Roasted chana
  • Nuts almonds, walnuts and raisins
  • Popcorn
  • Sprout chaat made using moong (mung bean) or matki (mat bean)
  • Boiled corn with some boiled peanuts, seasoned with a salt and pepper
  • Combination of steamed veggies like broccoli, baby corn and zucchini
  • Salads like with veggies and fruits
  • Roasted makhana (lotus seeds)
  • Puffed rice bhel with lots of veggies
  • Fruit smoothie
  • Muthias made with dudhi (bottle Gourd)/ methi (fenugreek)
  • Dhoklas made with kutti ka daro (Buckwheat)
  • Theplas with curd

So, if you do get stressed-out at work and reach for the snack box, these healthy and nutritious snacking options will fuel you up for the rest of the day.

Tags: stress eating, office, work performance, snack attack, snacks, anxiety, hunger, tips to avoid stress eating

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

2

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

3

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

4

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

5

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham