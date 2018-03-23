The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018

Here are 3 benefits of herbal tea you must know about

Published : Mar 23, 2018
With a little change in lifestyle and a cup of herbal tea every day, one can actually observe a difference in their body.

Anything which can be brewed is tea, herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water.
 Anything which can be brewed is tea, herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water.

New Delhi: Over the time, tea has proven to be one of the healthiest drinks in the world. With the right ingredients and methods, one can actually gain a lot of health benefits by drinking herbal tea.

With a little change in lifestyle and a cup of herbal tea every day, one can actually observe a difference in their body.

Razi Khan Director, Sales and Marketing, also the forager and blender of the teas at Typhoo Tea, broke the myth of herbal tea having actual tea leaves, by saying, "anything which can be brewed is tea, herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water. It contains carefully blended ingredients that provide functional benefits to the body and mind of the consumer".

Given the lifestyle of the urban people these days, herbal tea is a boon to mankind as it provides specific benefits - including digestion, detoxification, and weight-loss.

"Rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, it not only makes your body healthy but also helps in relaxing, recovery and refreshing your mind. If you're looking at gaining health benefits, then you should absolutely stay away from products that contain essential oils or flavors. It is very important to drink herbal tea that is 100 percent natural", Khan continued.

Here are some of the benefits that this miraculous drink provides us:

Detoxification: Herbal tea is 'THE' drink if you wish to detoxify your body. Given the number of festivals we celebrate in India and the fact that weddings, too, are no less than a festival, we do need to detoxify our body on a regular basis to enjoy and keep healthy, all at the same time!

Digestion: A cup of herbal tea after meals helps in digesting your food easily. Herbal tea rich in spearmint smoothen the digestive system and acts as an appetite suppressant, reducing the urge to overeat.

Weight-loss: No matter how slim a person is, they would always want to lose more weight. Herbal tea rich in functional ingredients like physillium husk, fennel, and lemongrass helps you to burn fats and also helps in boosting metabolism.

Apart from these major benefits, herbal tea also helps in purifying your skin, fight diabetes and cleansing your respiratory system. All you need to do is pick the tea with the right ingredients that would provide you with specific benefits.

