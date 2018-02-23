The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

Life, Health

Turmeric is more effective than painkillers at easing painful injuries

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 12:43 pm IST

Study suggests curcumin-based product could represent promising safe, analgesic remedy in painful osteo-muscular conditions.

Curcumin may also benefit sufferers of inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis patients.
 Curcumin may also benefit sufferers of inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis patients.

A new study now suggests that turmeric is more effective than popular painkillers at easing the agony of sports injuries.

The study found that after less than three weeks, taking a key component of the Indian staple spice, known as curcumin, eases injured rugby players' discomfort just as much paracetamol or ibuprofen, but without their side effects..

Those opting for medication over the curry ingredient are four times more likely to suffer gastro-related complications, the research adds.

According to study author Dr Francesco Di Pierro from the Milan-based pharmaceutical company Velleja Research, the study suggests that naturally-derived, curcumin-based product could represent a promising safe, analgesic remedy in painful osteo-muscular conditions associated with intense, high impact, physical activities.

The researchers further believe that curcumin may also benefit sufferers of inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis patients, without causing the complications associated with many existing treatments.

Curcumin has been used as a herbal remedy in arthritis, cancer and heart disease.

Results further reveal those taking curcumin are more likely to stick to their treatment regimen.

The researchers analysed 50 rugby players from the Italian premier Piacenza club south of Milan who were suffering bone or muscle problems as a result of incidents, such as repeated tackling.

Half of the study's participants were given the one gram curcumin-extract tablet Algocur, which is known as Turmeric+ in the UK, twice a day for up to 10 days. The remainder took painkillers.

The findings were published in the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences journal.

This comes after research released last month suggested turmeric may boost people's memories by nearly 30 per cent, as well as easing depression.

Taking curcumin causes people to have significantly less protein build-up in the regions of the brain associated with memory and emotion, a study found.

Past studies have also linked the onset of Alzheimer's disease to the accumulation of protein plaques in the brain.

Curcumin, which gives turmeric its yellow color, is thought to improve memory and boost mental health due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation has previously been linked to both dementia and severe depression.

Tags: turmeric, curcumin, paracetamol, ibuprofen, painful injuries, health and well being, medication, osteo-muscular conditions, physical activities

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

2

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

3

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

4

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

5

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham