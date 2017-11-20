Scientist tries to make himself superhuman by editing own DNA

Josiah Zayner becomes first known person to have edited his DNA after removing protein inhibiting muscle growth.

Zaynar, who is an ex-NASA worker, removed myostanin, which inhibits muscle growth, with the gene cutting technology saying that this is the first time in history that men are ‘no longer slaves to our genetics.’ (Photo: Pixabay)

Biochemist Josiah Zayner became the fist known person to have edited his own DNA with the CRISPR tool in a bid to make ­themselves superhuman, with boosted strength and senses.

The technology for such an endeavour is highly regulated in both US and UK but, it is not illegal to edit one’s own DNA. Zayner, whose firm sells DIY gene-editing kits, live-streamed himself injecting the modified copy of his DNA.

While he initially expects to see extra muscle growth in that arm, another US “biohacker” plans to insert a genetic mutation that lets humans see on the ultraviolet spectrum.