Cleaning house with chemicals is worse than smoking, experts warns

The study claims that cleaning homes is as bad for lungs as smoking 20 a day for 20 years.

According to the study, inhaling cleaning products’ chemicals raises asthma risk up to 43 per cent in that time.

A new study finds that regular use of cleaning sprays has an impact on lung health comparable with smoking a pack of cigarettes every day.

Experts say they cause damage to airways, speeding up the decline of our lungs as people age and professional cleaners and women suffer most.

On the other hand, men seem unaffected.

Speaking about it, Oistein Svanes, of Norway’s Bergen University, said that cleaning chemicals very likely cause substantial lung damage.

The researchers say it is likely the chemicals irritate the lining of the airways, leading to long-term changes in the way they work.

He added that the chemicals are usually unnecessary - microfibre cloths and water are more than enough for most purposes.

Dr Samantha Walker, from Asthma UK, said, “It is deeply concerning that this study shows cleaning products can cause long-term lung damage. Cleaning products can be toxic for people with asthma as they often contain chemical compounds that can inflame the airways, leaving people prone to an asthma attack.”