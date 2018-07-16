The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

Life, Health

Landmark experiment wipes out over 80 pc mosquitoes carrying dengue fever and Zika

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Millions of people around world are infected each year by mosquito, which can carry dengue, Zika and chikungunya, among other killer bugs.

Zika is an 'urgent' threat to humanity, while the other two pose 'major' danger, says the World Health Organization. (Photo: AFP)
 Zika is an 'urgent' threat to humanity, while the other two pose 'major' danger, says the World Health Organization. (Photo: AFP)

A landmark experiment saw more than 80 per cent of deadly disease-carrying mosquitoes being wiped out.

Scientists sterilised millions of killer Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, considered one of the world's most dangerous pests.

The results of the experiment sees the Australian team now hoping they have a way of tackling the insects which are spreading across the world with global warming.

Millions of people around the world are infected each year by the mosquito, which can carry dengue, Zika and chikungunya, among other killer bugs.

Zika is an 'urgent' threat to humanity, while the other two pose 'major' danger, says the World Health Organization.

Australian researchers purposely bred around 20 million non-biting male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes for the experiment.

The mosquitoes, which have white markings on their legs, were then infected with the Wolbachia bacteria, which renders them sterile.

The killer insects, which have white markings on their legs, were infected with the Wolbachia bacteria, which renders them sterile.

Scientists released them into the wild at trial sites around Innisfail, a town with a population of around 7,000 in northern Queensland.

Over the course of three months, they mated with females who laid eggs that did not hatch - causing the population to plummet.

The trial, described as a victory by the researchers, was funded by Google's parent company Alphabet.

It was led by experts from The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and James Cook University.

Speaking about the study, Dr Kyran Staunton, a researcher involved in the study from James Cook University, said, “We learnt a lot from collaborating on this first topical trial.” He further added, “We're excited to see how this approach might be applied in other regions where Aedes aegypti poses a threat to life and health.”

The process, known as the Sterile Insect Technique has been used successfully by scientists since the 1950s.

But this was the first time researchers had been able to use it against Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Tags: mosquitoes, dengue, zika, chikungunya, aedes aegypti mosquito, health and well being, world health organization, wolbachia bacteria, bacteria, google, alphabet

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

2

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

3

Even before debut in Dhadak, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor thinks she can be PM

4

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

5

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham