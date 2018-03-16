The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 07:26 PM IST

Life, Health

Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor: Everything on condition

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 5:43 pm IST

Revelation comes after a few weeks, when he had said that he has a “rare disease” and will open up about it soon.

Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine and nervous systems and can be either benign or malignant. (File Photo)
 Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine and nervous systems and can be either benign or malignant. (File Photo)

Amidst much speculations for the last few days, actor Irrfan Khan has confirmed that the disease he is suffering from is neuroendocrine tumor. This is a disease that affects fewer than 1 million cases per year in India.

Here's everything you need to know about neuroendocrine tumor.

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine and nervous systems and can be either benign or malignant.

While they most commonly occur in the intestine, they can be found in the pancreas, lung and the rest of the body as well.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies neuroendocrine tumors into three main categories.

These include the well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumours, which are further subdivided into tumors with benign and those with uncertain behaviour. Then there are the well-differentiated (low grade) neuroendocrine carcinomas with low-grade malignant behavior and poorly differentiated (high grade) neuroendocrine carcinomas, which are the large cell neuroendocrine and small cell carcinomas.

Symptoms for neuroendocrine tumour include flushing, diarrhea, asthma or wheezing, congestive heart failure (CHF), abdominal cramping, peripheral edema and heart palpitations.

However, the details of Irrfan’s case are still to be made public. The revelation comes after a few weeks, when he had said that he has a “rare disease” and will open up about it soon.

Tags: irrfan khan, cancer, neuroendocrine tumor, health and well being, disease, world health organization, carcinoma

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

2

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

3

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

4

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

5

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham