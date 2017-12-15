The Asian Age | News

Wi-fi, cellphones ups risk of pregnant women miscarrying by 50%, says study

Dec 15, 2017
Magnetic field radiation puts a stress on the body leading to genetic damage that can cause pregnant women to miscarry.

The study further revealed that those exposed to the highest levels of MF radiation are 48 percent more likely to lose their baby than women exposed to the lowest amounts. (Photo: Pixabay)
A new study reveals that Wi-fi and cellphones increase pregnant women's risk of suffering a miscarriage by nearly 50 percent.

According to the study, Magnetic field (MF) non-ionizing radiation, which is also given off by power lines and cell towers, has been found in past studies to put a stress on the body, leading to genetic damage that can cause pregnant women to miscarry.

The study further revealed that those exposed to the highest levels of MF radiation are 48 percent more likely to lose their baby than women exposed to the lowest amounts.

According to the US based study, MF radiation, in which everyone is exposed to at some extent, has previously been linked to cancer and has been recommended by the World Health Organization to be studied for its effect on pregnancies.

The study further showed that miscarriages affect 15-20 percent pregnancies in the US and is defined as losing babies less than 20 weeks into their gestation.

The research was carried out by the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research in Oakland, California and analyzed 913 pregnant women at varying stages of their gestation.

All of the participants carried an EMDEX Lite meter, which measures MF-radiation exposure, for 24 hours on a typical day and the results reveal pregnant women with the highest MF-radiation exposure have a 48 percent greater risk of miscarrying than those with the lowest exposure.

Among those 24.2 per cent had a miscarriage compared to 10.4 per cent of those exposed to the lowest amounts.

This risk occurs regardless of whether women have suffered miscarriages in the past and are therefore more likely to lose another baby before its birth.

According to lead author Dr De-Kun Li, the study provides evidence from a human population that magnetic field non-ionizing radiation could have adverse biological impacts on human health.

The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

