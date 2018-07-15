The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:43 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup final: France battle Croatia for glory
 LIVE !  :  Both players are heading into the match after a marathon semi-final, two of the longest in Wimbledon history. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic bags second set
 
Life, Health

Obesity alone does not increase early death risk: Study

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 7:19 pm IST

Individuals with metabolically healthy obesity are actually not at an elevated mortality rate.

Individuals with metabolically healthy obesity are actually not at an elevated mortality rate. (Photo: AFP)
 Individuals with metabolically healthy obesity are actually not at an elevated mortality rate. (Photo: AFP)

Obesity alone does not increase risk of early death, say scientists who have found that obese patients with no other metabolic risk factors, do not have an increased rate of mortality.

The study could impact how we think about obesity and health, said Jennifer Kuk, an associate professor at York University in Canada.

"This is in contrast with most of the literature and we think this is because most studies have defined metabolic healthy obesity as having up to one metabolic risk factor," said Kuk.

"This is clearly problematic, as hypertension alone increases your mortality risk and past literature would have called these patients with obesity and hypertension, 'healthy'. This is likely why most studies have reported that 'healthy' obesity is still related with higher mortality risk," he added.

Kuk's study showed that unlike dyslipidemia, hypertension or diabetes alone, which are related with a high mortality risk, this is not the case for obesity alone.

The study followed 54,089 men and women from five cohort studies who were categorised as having obesity alone or clustered with a metabolic factor, or elevated glucose, blood pressure or lipids alone or clustered with obesity or another metabolic factor.

Researchers looked at how many people within each group died as compared to those within the normal weight population with no metabolic risk factors.

Current weight management guidelines suggest that anyone with a BMI over 30 should lose weight. This implies that if you have obesity, even without any other risk factors, it makes you unhealthy.

Researchers found that one out of 20 individuals with obesity had no other metabolic abnormalities.

"We're showing that individuals with metabolically healthy obesity are actually not at an elevated mortality rate. We found that a person of normal weight with no other metabolic risk factors is just as likely to die as the person with obesity and no other risk factors," said Kuk.

"This means that hundreds of thousands of people in North America alone with metabolically healthy obesity will be told to lose weight when it's questionable how much benefit they'll actually receive," she said. 

 

Tags: obesity, health, metabolic risk factors, mortality, dyslipidemia, hypertension, diabetes, york university, canada

MOST POPULAR

1

Even before debut in Dhadak, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor thinks she can be PM

2

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

3

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

4

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

5

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham