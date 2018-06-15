Upset over being served salad for dinner, 12-year-old calls cops on parents

A 12-year-old from Canada had such extreme distaste for salad, that the child called the cops on his parents, to complain against them.

Police used the incident to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the right reasons to call 911.

Perhaps one of the most difficult parenting things out there is feeding your child salads, veggies and green. A child detests nothing more than those when it comes to feeding time.

However, one 12-year-old from Canada had such extreme distaste for salad, that the child called the cops on his parents, to complain against them.

According to reports, police in Nova Scotia received a 911 emergency call on Tuesday night from a youngster who complained that their parent served them salad for dinner that they did not like.

On their way to respond to the bizarre 911 call, cops received another call from the disgruntled child, asking when would they arrive,

The caller apparently expressed their hatred for salad one more time.

Police used the incident to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the right reasons to call 911.

Issuing a statement, Royal Canadian Mountain Police said, “While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” adding, “The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies.”