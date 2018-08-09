The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

Life, Health

Soy milk, tofu can boost women's bone health, says study

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 10:36 am IST

They not only counter negative effects of menopause on bone and metabolic health, but also have positive impacts on bone strength for women.

Osteoporosis, decreased physical activity and weight gain are serious health concerns for postmenopausal women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Osteoporosis, decreased physical activity and weight gain are serious health concerns for postmenopausal women. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: Soy-based whole foods, such as tofu and soy milk, can improve women's bone strength and counter the negative health effects of menopause, a study has found.

Osteoporosis, decreased physical activity and weight gain are serious health concerns for postmenopausal women.

Researchers from the University of Missouri in the US studied the effects of soy versus corn-based diets on rats selectively bred to have low fitness levels.

The found that soy in food may not only counter the negative effects of menopause on bone and metabolic health, but also have positive impacts on bone strength for women who have not yet reached menopause.

"The findings suggest that all women might see improved bone strength by adding some soy-based whole foods, such as tofu and soy milk, to their diet," said Pamela Hinton, a professor at University of Missouri.

"We also believe that soy-based diets can improve metabolic function for postmenopausal women," said Hinton.

The rats were divided between those with and without ovaries to mimic effects of menopause. Prior research has found that these rats are good models for menopausal women.

They compared the impact of the soy diet on bone strength and metabolic function to rats fed a corn-based, soy-free diet.

"As such, understanding how dietary protein sources, such as soy, can impact metabolism and bone health in these rats can help us better understand how such diets might impact women's health across the lifespan," said Victoria Vieira-Potter, an associate professor at University of Missouri.

The researchers found that the tibia bones of the rats that were fed soy were stronger compared to the rats who were fed the corn-based diet, regardless of ovarian hormone status.

Moreover, they found that the soy-based diet also improved metabolic function of the rats both with and without ovaries.

"This study showed that women might improve bone strength by adding some soy-based whole foods to their diet," Hinton said.

"Our findings suggest that women don't even need to eat as much soy as is found in typical Asian diets, but adding some tofu or other soy, for example foods found in vegetarian diets, could help strengthen bones," she said.

Tags: soy, soy milk, tofu, bone health, women, menopause, women’s bone strength, soy increases women’s bone strength, postmenopausal women, vegetarian diet, asian diet

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

2

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

3

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

4

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

5

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham