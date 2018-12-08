The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

Life, Health

Disability among India's elderly much higher than estimated, says study

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2018, 10:05 am IST

Study found that 17.91 per cent of males and 26.21 per cent of females aged 60 and above, experience disability.

The most recent census, from 2011, suggests that just five per cent of the elderly population suffer from a disability, researchers said.
 The most recent census, from 2011, suggests that just five per cent of the elderly population suffer from a disability, researchers said.

London: New estimates of disability among India's elderly population show that the scale of the problem is much larger than suggested by the country's national census, a study has found.

The estimates are based on the ability to carry out three basic living activities -- walking, dressing, and toileting, said researchers from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Austria.

The study found that 17.91 per cent of males and 26.21 per cent of females aged 60 and above, experience disability in these areas, equating to nine million elderly men and 14 million elderly women.

The most recent census, from 2011, suggests that just five per cent of the elderly population suffer from a disability, researchers said.

The prevalence of disability is much higher among widowed women, and among the poor and illiterate, they said.

Nandita Saikia from IIASA and Mukesh Parmar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi also found a statistically significant connection between chronic morbidity, or long-term health conditions, and disability.

They studied three such conditions - diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Diabetes had the highest correlation to disability, followed by high blood pressure and heart disease.

"We found that the likelihood of disability is always the highest among diabetes patients, whereas the disability rate is the lowest among elderly persons with heart disease. This may be due to high mortality among heart patients," said Saikia.

"Diabetes patients, on the other hand, may live for longer periods with disability. These results are helpful for both patients and healthcare providers in terms of taking preventive measures at the onset of morbidities," she said.

Previous studies of morbidity and disability in India were carried out using primary sample surveys, limiting them to small areas of India with a small sample size.

They can therefore not be used to gain a generalised picture across the whole nation, as India is so large and varied, researchers said. In addition, they tend to focus on the association between a specific type of morbidity and a specific disability, so cannot give a broader picture. Saikia and Parmar took a different approach to cover the whole country and give a broad picture for the first time.

They used data from the second round of the Indian Human Development Survey which was carried out by the University of Maryland, US, and the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi.

This was a survey covering over 42,000 households across India, selected using a stratified random sampling technique, and covered various topics including health, employment, economy, and education.

The second round of the survey also included questions about chronic morbidity and disability.

The researchers defined disability as difficulty or inability to perform three specific activities of daily living -- walking one km, going to the toilet without help, and dressing without help -- and looked at the data for people aged over 60. In the survey, respondents could answer "no difficulty", "can do with difficulty", and "unable to do it".

Each answer was assigned a score, which allowed Saikia and Parmar to calculate what is known as the Katz Index of Independence, which takes into account multiple disabilities.

As the survey also asked questions about long-term health conditions, the researchers were able to connect the disabilities to specific conditions.

The researchers say that acting in a timely way to address chronic morbidity will help to minimise the huge associated burden of disability.

Tags: disability, india, elderly, walking, dressing, toiletry, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, health and well being

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

2

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

3

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

4

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

5

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham