The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

Life, Health

Man miraculously survives after his heart stops working for 18 hours

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 5:19 pm IST

Emergency workers who found him kept on trying to revive him when they found that the dip in temperature had preserved him.

Although the man is on respiratory support, he is able to walk (Photo: AFP)
 Although the man is on respiratory support, he is able to walk (Photo: AFP)

A number of people have had a close encounter with death in bizarre situations and have miraculously survived to tell the tale. But very few have actually come back from the death after showing no hope of survival for minutes.

In an astonishing case from France, a 53-year-old man was resuscitated 18 hours after his heart had stopped working. The miraculous survival was possible because he suffered hypothermia which caused his body temperature to fall protecting his vital organs.

Emergency workers who found him kept on trying to revive him when they found that the dip in temperature had preserved him. He had a heart attack while walking back from his brother’s house and was found unconscious by a river.

Although the man is on respiratory support, he is able to walk and will completely recover soon.

Tags: health, resuscitation, heart health, miraculous survival

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

2

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

3

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

4

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

5

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham