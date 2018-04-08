Man miraculously survives after his heart stops working for 18 hours

Emergency workers who found him kept on trying to revive him when they found that the dip in temperature had preserved him.

A number of people have had a close encounter with death in bizarre situations and have miraculously survived to tell the tale. But very few have actually come back from the death after showing no hope of survival for minutes.

In an astonishing case from France, a 53-year-old man was resuscitated 18 hours after his heart had stopped working. The miraculous survival was possible because he suffered hypothermia which caused his body temperature to fall protecting his vital organs.

Although the man is on respiratory support, he is able to walk and will completely recover soon.