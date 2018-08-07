The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

Life, Health

Congo Ebola outbreak: 43 cases suspected as teams gear up to fight virus

REUTERS
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 8:31 am IST

The experimental vaccine normally needs to be kept at 80 degrees Celsius below freezing.

The experimental vaccine, which is manufactured by Merck (MRK.N), proved successful during its first wide-scale usage against the outbreak in the northwest. (Photo: AP)
 The experimental vaccine, which is manufactured by Merck (MRK.N), proved successful during its first wide-scale usage against the outbreak in the northwest. (Photo: AP)

Health workers in Congo were setting up refrigerators on Monday to keep cool an Ebola vaccine needed to tackle an outbreak suspected to have infected 43 people, the health ministry said.

Giving the latest figures on the epidemic, which was declared just days after an outbreak in northwestern Congo 2,500 miles away was declared over, the ministry said of the 43 suspected cases, 16 were now confirmed. There were three new cases confirmed and four new deaths, as of Monday, it said.

It did not give a total death toll, but previous ministry reports have put deaths at more than 30.

 “The cold chain for the vaccinations arrived in Beni on this sixth of August,” the statement said. “Twelve teams of vaccinators will be deployed in the different affected zones.”

The experimental vaccine, which is manufactured by Merck (MRK.N), proved successful during its first wide-scale usage against the outbreak in the northwest.

More than 3,000 doses remain in stock in the capital Kinshasa, allowing authorities to quickly deploy it to the affected areas near the Ugandan border.

The vaccine normally needs to be kept at 80 degrees Celsius below freezing (minus 112 Fahrenheit), although it can be stored for a couple of weeks at just above freezing.

Tags: congo, congo ebola outbreak, ebola outbreak, ebola virus, ebola vaccine, merck, health and well being, experimental vaccine

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham