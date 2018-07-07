The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

Life, Health

World Chocolate Day: Here are fertility inducing benefits of dark chocolate

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 1:37 pm IST

Dark chocolate is beneficial for overall health as it is packed with antioxidants and contains various essential nutrients.

Dark chocolate is also rich in serotonin, a chemical naturally present in the brain tissue.
 Dark chocolate is also rich in serotonin, a chemical naturally present in the brain tissue.

World chocolate day is celebrated every year on July 7. When consumed in large amounts and frequently chocolate will cause weight gain, consumed in moderation and the right kind of chocolate certainly has unique health benefits.

According to experts, dark chocolate is beneficial for overall health as it is packed with antioxidants and contains various essential nutrients.

Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility shares some scientifically proven fertility inducing benefits of dark chocolate:

For enhancing chances of conception: Arginine, one of the vitamins found in dark chocolate is a building block of the chemical nitric oxide. Nitric oxide has the capacity to dilate the small blood vessels which increases blood flow to the end organ.

Increased blood flow to the uterus means a healthier lining of the womb and a good bed for the embryo to implant onto. Increased blood flow to the ovary means better growth of the follicle and better nutrition to the growing egg, resulting in better quality egg of better maturity and in turn a better embryo.

Managing insulin resistance: Consuming dark chocolate can reduce cravings for refined sugar which is crucial to manage insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is an underlying cause of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome).  In women with PCOS, insulin resistance can disrupt the monthly cycle of ovulation and menstruation and increase risk of developing diabetes.

Good stress buster: It is a well-known fact that stress hampers fertility. Hypothalamus, a gland located in the brain, controls your hormones, appetite, and emotions.  Stress and anxiety hamper the working of this gland. Excessive stress may thus delay your ovulation and make you put on weight.

Dark chocolate releases beta endorphins which are neuro-chemicals that are responsible for the feel-good state of mind and make you feel relaxed and reduce stress.

Dark chocolate is also rich in serotonin, a chemical naturally present in the brain tissue. Serotonin has anti-depressant properties and this will further help reduce anxiety, cause mood elevation and induce a state of relaxed wellbeing.

Dealing with hormonal imbalance: Raw cacao beans are very rich in iron, calcium, zinc, manganese and potassium. These minerals act as co-enzymes and micronutrient factors for maintaining hormonal balance and DNA integrity of eggs and sperm.

Take home message is that, dark chocolate has multiple benefits. Milk chocolate and white chocolate don’t offer the same. Chocolate should be ingested in moderation because commercially available chocolates add fat, sugar and calories to improve the taste and smoothness of their product. Increased consumption can cause weight gain, a risk factor for high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. So if you are planning to add chocolate to your diet, let it be dark chocolate.

Tags: dark chocolate, world chocolate day, fertility, benefits of dark chocolate, antioxidants, essential nutrients, health and well being, insulin resistance, chocolate increases fertility

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham