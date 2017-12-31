The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

India, Politics

Will contest next TN Assembly polls, announces Rajinikanth

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 2:52 pm IST

‘Democracy is in bad shape right now, all states have been making fun of us. We need to bring a change from the base,’ he says.

‘In the name of democracy politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base,’ superstar Rajinikanth said on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘In the name of democracy politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base,’ superstar Rajinikanth said on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: In a much-anticipated moment for all his fans and well-wishers, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday confirmed his entry into politics, adding that he will form his party ahead of the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and contest all 234 constituencies.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said while addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

Talking about the current state of politics, the 'Thalaiva' called for a complete change in the democratic system, and urged for a more honest and transparent system to emerge.

"Democracy is in a bad shape right now, and all other states have been making fun of us (Tamil Nadu). In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base. It is not an easy task, but can be made possible through the support of the people and blessings of the almighty," he said.

Rajinikanth, who announced his entry as a 'guardian of the protectors of democracy', also expressed his fear of the media, and remembered late actor, humorist and political analyst, Cho Ramaswamy, on this occasion.

"I don't fear entering politics, but I fear the media. I am still a child in this context. I need to be more active and alert on the media. Cho sir had already warned me about the same. Today, I miss him a lot; he would have given me more strength for this new beginning," said the superstar.

However, Rajinikanth appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party.

"Truth, work and growth will be the three founding principles for our party. I request the fan clubs to assist in making arrangements to give a structure to the party. The fan club should make sure that our message should reach every place. Till that time, I would like to tell everyone to not enter political controversy, fight or shout at politicians. The party will be formed at the right time, and we should work towards fulfilling our promise," said Rajinikanth.

The news was well received by his fans, who began celebrations soon after the announcement was made.

The ‘Thalaiva’ also went on to pose for photographs with his fans at the venue.

 

Tags: rajinikanth, rajinikanth political entry, rajinikanth politics, rajinikanth joins politics
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

2

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

3

No beggar's land: Hyderabad to reward people with Rs 500 for spotting tramps

4

When Priyanka stepped into SRK's shoes only to 'smack' Karan Johar

5

Reliance Jio leads 4G download speed chart: TRAI

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham