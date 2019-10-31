Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, Politics

Repealing Article 370, 35A shut gateway of terrorism in India: Shah

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 10:19 am IST

Shah said this decision was taken after the Narendra Modi government got a massive mandate in 2019 general elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them. (Photo: File)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them.

Shah also said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unfulfilled dream of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country was accomplished on August 5 when Article 370 and 35A were repealed.

"Article 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in India. Prime Minister Modi has closed this gate by repealing them," he said while flagging off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Patel here.

Shah, who moved the resolution for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in both Houses of Parliament in August, said when India attained independence, there were more than 550 princely states and everyone thought that even though India got independence, the country would be disintegrated.

At that time, Mahatma Gandhi had entrusted Patel the task of integrating the princely states into the Union of India which he completed with distinction, he said. But one thing remained to be completed and that was the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union of India, he said.

"Article 370 and 35A became a problem in this integration process and no one touched on these subjects. The unfulfilled dream of Patel was realised on August 5 when these two were repealed and the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India was completed," he said amidst applause of the gathering comprising several thousand people.

Shah said the decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A was taken after the Narendra Modi government got a massive mandate in 2019 general elections.

The Home Minister said for many years, Patel did not get the respect he deserved, he was ignored and there were even attempts to forget him. Patel was not given Bharat Ratna for many years, his proper statue was not installed, nor his portrait was allowed to be put up, he said.

When Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shah said, he (Modi) started the process of giving due honour to Patel.

Referring to the 'Statue of Unity' of Patel located in Gujarat's Kevadia, he said Modi sourced iron pieces from the farmers, soil from every village of Gujarat and water from various rivers to pay a humble tribute to the man who unified India. He said the map of India, as it is seen today, is because of the efforts made by Patel to unify more than 550 princely states of the country.

"A unified India came into existence due to Sardar Patel and we humbly remember him today", he said. The Home Minister also administered a unity pledge to the participants of the run.

People wearing white T-shirts bearing Patel's photo assembled at the National Stadium and the India Gate roundabout here for the run. In his address, Shah also remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Thursday is her death anniversary.

Shah flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in the presence of Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Hardeep Singh Puri, R K Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla among others.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, jammu and kashmir, article 370, sardar patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A BJP leader on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blaming the central government over the killing of five labourers belonged by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

'Politics over dead bodies': BJP after Mamata Banerjee's remark on J&K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. (Photo: File)

'Your fearless decision will guide me': Rahul's tribute to grandmother on her death anniversary

Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83. (Photo: ANI)

Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83 in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue Of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Article 370 created wall among us': PM Modi on National Unity Day

MOST POPULAR

1

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

2

Apple mistakenly leaks upcoming iPhone upgrades

3

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

4

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

5

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham