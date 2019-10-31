Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

India, Politics

'Living in an era when people lie under oath': Sena attacks BJP

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 3:07 pm IST

After emerging victorious in assembly elections, Sena and BJP are locked in a dispute over power-sharing formula for new government.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)
 The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too.

Adopting a harsh tone, it accused the BJP of enacting the "second act" of the "use and throw" policy while dealing with its ally.

After emerging victorious in the assembly elections, saffron allies Sena and BJP are locked in a dispute over the power-sharing formula for the new government.

Whatever was decided when the two parties stitched up alliance before the Lok Sabha elections should be implemented, the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in an editorial.

"Maharashtra chief minister in that press conference (held after the two parties sealed the alliance) had said all government posts would be equally shared," it said.

"If the post of chief minister does not come under it, then we need to rewrite the syllabus of political science," the Sena said.

"The BJP, after the spectacular performance in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, parted ways with the Shiv Sena and is trying to enact a second act of 'use and throw'," the editorial said.

"But we will not die out easily, because we have people's support," it said.

"Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the possibility of alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena materialising was bleak. Hence, whatever was decided to seal the deal, should be implemented, that is the only demand of the Shiv Sena," said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"It is more important to follow the agreement between the two parties than playing the number game," said the Sena which has won 56 assembly seats against the BJP's 105.

"There is no need of any evidence to show what has been decided, but we are living in a time when people lie under oath," the Sena said.

It also took a swipe at BJP MLAs wearing saffron turbans when Devendra Fadnavis was elected leader of the party in the state legislature.

Saffron turbans are generally associated with the Sena in Maharashtra. "One can not borrow the inspiration of saffron just by wearing it. You can not even create it (the inspiration)," it said.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, uddhav thackeray, devendra fadnavis, maharashtra assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

Rao then cited a letter by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's letter which requested parliamentarians to disclose the details of overseas trips. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

What is the secrecy behind Rahul Gandhi's travels abroad; asks BJP

Photo: Representational image

NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu to probe terror module

Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig and young aspiring politicians are ready to look beyond the abrogation of article 370. (Photo: ANI)

As J&K becomes UT, aspiring Kashmiri politicians willing to start afresh

MOST POPULAR

1

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

2

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

3

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

4

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

5

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham