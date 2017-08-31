Strategy meet prior to Gujarat poll; Amit Shah calls on 8 Union ministers

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP seeks to win 150 seats and retain power.

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday held a 'strategy session' with senior Union ministers, including Arun Jaitley, on the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat where the party has set a target of winning 150 seats. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday held a "strategy session" with senior Union ministers, including Arun Jaitley, on the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat where the party has set a target of winning 150 seats.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, PP Chaudhury, Jitendra Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the meet. While Jaitley is the in-charge of elections in Gujarat, the other ministers are co-in-charge of the polls.

BJP's general secretary in charge of organisation Ram Lal and general secretary Bhupinder Yadav were also present at the meeting at Shah's residence to fine tune the BJP strategy.

"The party held a strategy session to achieve the target," Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

The Assembly polls are due in Gujarat in the end of 2017.