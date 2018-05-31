BJP vs Them: Bypoll results today to test waters for Opposition unity

What bearing will today's outcome have on the 2019 general elections?

New Delhi: It is results day today for 4 Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats, among which one is in Karnataka, where just two weeks ago a quickly clobbered post-poll alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) kept highest seat-getter BJP out of power.

Here is a lowdown of trends and results in these 16 seats, the contests and what bearing the outcomes may have on the 2019 general elections.

Lok Sabha seats:

Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: This is the big one! A win for the BJP in Kairana will stem the slide in the BJP’s popularity in the state. The last two bypoll defeats were in UP’s Gorakhpur and Phoolpur constituencies, respectively held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. That was huge loss of face for the BJP, which has continued to lose bypolls since 2014. A win here for the new-found friends BSP and SP, which is supporting an RLD candidate, would test waters for a bigger anti-BJP coalition in 2019.

Polls were necessitated in Kairana because of the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. The party has fielded his daughter Mriganka Singh and the Opposition RLD’s Tabassu, Hasan, supported by the Congress, BSP and SP.

Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar, Maharashtra: The fight in both these constituencies is between on-and-off alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena, but Congress and the NCP are also in the fray. The result is likely to strengthen political aims, particularly for the Shiv Sena. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has already indicated he is willing to go with the Congress in 2019.

Palghar: Polls are being held because of the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The BJP did not like it when the Shiv Sena fielded his son Shrinivas. BJP has nominated former Congress leader Rajendra Gavit. The Congress has fielded former MP Damu Shingda.

Bhandara-Gondia: BJP sitting MP Nana Patole quit the party and rejoined Congress in February, thereby necessitating re-elections here. Patole is not fighting the elections this time but has thrown his might behind Congress-NCP candidate Madhukar Kukde who takes on BJP’s Hemant Patle.

Lone seat in Nagaland: Bypoll is taking place here because of the resignation of present Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to contest the Assembly polls. The ruling People's Democratic Alliance in Nagaland has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi. Yepthomi will face off opposition Naga People's Front candidate C Apok Jamir.

Assembly seats: Seats up for grabs are Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon, Uttar Prades's Noorpur, Bihar's Jokihat, Jharkhand's Gomia and Silli, Kerala's Chengannur, Meghalaya's Ampati, Punjab's Shahkot, Uttarakhand's Tharali and West Bengal's Maheshtala. And, general election to Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Karnataka: This will be an interesting result to watch. This is not a bypoll but an election. Polls here were rescheduled after 9,567 electoral photo identity cards were retrieved from a flat in Jalahalli just 3 days before the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13. The fight here is between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) despite the latter being in a post-poll coalition at the Vidhana Sauda.

Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Elections are being held here because sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh died in a road accident in February. His daughter Avani Singh is fronting the BJP’s fight. Her opposition is SP candidate Naimul Hasan, supported also by the RLD. The BSP is sitting this one out, and is understood to be supporting this coalition though there is no official announcement from party chief Mayawati.

Maheshtala, West Bengal: The death of Trinamool Congress sitting MLA Kasturi Das has necessitated re-elections here. The TMC has fielded husband Dulal Das, the BJP has put forward former CBI joint director Sujit Ghosh. The BJP has in the last Assembly polls and in the recently-concluded and the extremely bloody Panchayat elections has emerged as the Trinamool’s main contender. A win for the BJP would mean it is moving determinedly towards its goal, to undermine the authority of one of its most virulent critics, Mamata Banerjee.

Chengannur, Kerala: BJP has bulldozed its way into Kerala’s bipolar politics and the fight here this time is triangular – between the LDF, UDF and the BJP. The seat went for re-election after the death in January of CPI(M)’s MLA K K Ramachandran.

Jokihat, Bihar: The fight here is between the ruling JD (U) – an NDA partner – and the RJD. March saw three bypolls here, 2 and in the Araria Lok Sabha. The BJP and the RJD got an Assembly seat each but the RJD snatched Araria from the ruling parties. Jokihat will be another test for the BJP as a loss here will boost the RJD’s confidence, particularly after BJP broke the mahagathbandhan to engineer its own government.

Shahkot, Punjab: Polls were held here due to the death of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February. The ruling Congress, AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal is in fray here and the contest is likely to be very tight. SAD has fielded Kohar’s son Naib Singh, the SAD Hardev Singh Laddi and the AAP Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan. The Congress hopes to win, having wrested the state from the BJP-SAD combo in the last Assembly elections.

Silli and Gomia, Jharkhand: AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato and JMM candidate Seema Mahto are clashing in Silli while Gomia sees a triangular fight between BJP, ally AJSU and the JMM.

Ampati, Meghalaya: The contest here is between the ruling NPP and the Congress.

Tharali, Uttarakhand: It is a bipolar fight here between the BJP and the Congress.

Palus Kadegaon, Maharashtra: The result here is a mere formality for the Congress’ Vishwajeet Kadam as the BJP withdrew its nominee at the last minute. Vishwajeet is the son of sitting Congress MLA and former minister Patangrao Kadam, whose death necessitated the polls. It was game over for the BJP early in May when Shiv Sena announced its support for Kadam.