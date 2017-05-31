Congress demands Uma Bharti’s resignation

Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded that Union minister Uma Bharti should resign as charges have been framed against her.

New Delhi: After the charges were framed against BJP leaders for criminal conspiracy by a special CBI court, political reactions have started pouring in.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded that Union minister Uma Bharti should resign as charges have been framed against her. He said, “One of the accused Ms Uma Bharti is a Union Cabinet minister. Having been chargesheeted, she must resign. The Prime Minister must come forward and uphold the rule of law and constitution.”

He added that the law will finally take its own course and those who are guilty must be punished in accordance with the law of land without any fear or favour.

However, Union information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiha Naidu defended the BJP leaders against whom charges were framed in the special CBI court. Mr Naidu said: “Our leaders are innocent. They will come out unscathed.” He added he does not want to say anything more as the matter is in still in court.

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, against whom the charges have been framed, said that there was no conspiracy as the structure was demolished by the crowd openly. He added that Mulayam Singh Yadav, former UP CM had said when fire was opened on Kar Sevaks in 1990, 16 people were killed. Hence, a case should be lodged against Mulayam Singh Yadav.” “He (Mulayam) murdered them and he should be booked. The Babri Masjid was not there. The place belongs to the Ram Temple and even the HC has passed the order (to that effect).”

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “For the BJP, this is a day of honour and pride. The matter is in court and we are confident that justice will prevail.” BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti said: “There is no remorse. We brought down the structure to pave the way for a grand Ram temple.”