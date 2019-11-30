Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:14 PM IST

India, Politics

'Who felt threat perception reduced?' Sena raises concern over Gandhis SPG removal

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 12:18 pm IST

The party also urged PM Modi, who is now the only person being protected by the elite SPG commandos, to look into the issue.

Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life. (Photo: File)
 Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life.

The Shiv Sena, which joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form government in Maharashtra this week, asked who in the Union Home Ministry felt that the threat perception of the Gandhi family has reduced.

The party also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now the only person being protected by the elite SPG commandos, to look into the issue. The Centre withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family earlier this month and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF.

Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as per which the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. "Be it Delhi or Maharashtra, the atmosphere should be fear-free. It is the responsibility of the rulers to create such an atmosphere that those in public life can work fearlessly. There is no objection to withdrawing the security cover when such atmosphere prevails," the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"But the Prime Minister, the home minister, ministers and other ruling party leaders are not ready to give up their protection cages. The importance of bulletproof vehicles is also not reduced. This means there is some basis for the question being raised about the security of the Gandhi family. The news reports about old vehicles being deployed in the motorcade of Gandhis are also worrying. The Prime Minister should look into the issue if the alarm bells are ringing," the Sena said.

Referring to the "overnight" lifting of President's rule in Maharashtra last Saturday, the Shiv Sena said the Amit Shah-headed ministry had also felt that BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had majority in the state, but "the truth was different".

Fadnavis had formed government in Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar last Saturday. But the government could last for only 80 hours for want of numbers after Pawar quit citing "personal reasons". "Hence, the doubt remains there (about the perception that threat to Gandhis is lesser)," the Sena said.

The saffron party also recalled the assassinations of late prime ministers from the Gandhi family, Indira and her son Rajiv, in 1984 and 1991 respectively, following which the SPG cover was provided to the Gandhis.

The party said late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had talked about the threat to the life of Rajiv Gandhi when Indo-Sri Lanka peace accord was signed in 1987. "The government may feel everything is fine now, but bomb explosions were carried out at a Colombo hotel some months ago," it said to drive home its point.

The Union Home Ministry withdrew the cover after it felt the threat to the Gandhis has waned, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said, and asked exactly who in the ministry felt so.

"There can be political differences with the Congress or the Gandhi family. The tussle with the Nehru family has turned intense over the last five-odd years (since BJP came to power at the Centre). But one should not play with somebody's life," the Sena said. It said it would have expressed the same view even if there was somebody else in place of the Gandhis.

Tags: shiv sena, indian government, narendra modi, bjp, congress, gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

It was for the second time that an avalanche occurred in Siachen in the past two weeks. (Photo: Representational)

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Although the dispute was resolved by some neighbours, after a while Chowdhary hanged himself from the ceiling of his house using a dupatta. (Photo: Representational)

Man commits suicide over argument with wife

The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule. (Photo: ANI)

7 Killed, 15 Injured as van falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Dhule

'Our agenda is nationalism and development. And not all leaders have been given ticket,' said Gehlot. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Politics of selfishness': Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham