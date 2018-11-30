The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 30, 2018 | Last Update : 05:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Azharuddin appointed as Telangana Congress president

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 3:51 pm IST

The former cricketer, who hails from Hyderabad, is seeking to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Secunderabad.

Azharuddin was an MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, after he joined the Congress in the same year. (Photo: @azharflicks/Twitter)
  Azharuddin was an MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, after he joined the Congress in the same year. (Photo: @azharflicks/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Mohammed Azharuddin was Friday appointed working president of the party in Telangana days ahead of assembly elections in the southern state.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also cleared some fresh appointments in the Telangana Pradesh Congress, approving the names of two vice presidents - B M Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed, eight new general secretaries and four secretaries in the state unit. 

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the appointment of Mohammed Azharuddin, ex-MP, as working president of the Telanagana Pradesh Congress Committee," a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said. 

Azharuddin was a former captain of the Indian cricket team. His cricket career came to an abrupt end when he was implicated in the infamous match-fixing scandal in 2000 and was banned by the BCCI for life. 

However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012 declared the life ban on him as illegal. Azharuddin was an MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, after he joined the Congress in the same year. He again unsuccessfully contested the 2014 election from Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency in 2014. 

The former cricketer, who hails from Hyderabad, is seeking to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad constituency in Telangana. Telangana goes to polls on December 7 and the Congress has forged an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Government of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). 

The Congress chief also appointed former Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit as Secretary of AICC and attached him to the AICC Civic and Social Outreach Congress. 

Dikshit is the son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and has been an MP from the Delhi East constituency earlier. The party chief also appointed Lingaraju as president of Karnataka Pradesh Fishermen Congress. 

Among those appointed new general secretaries of Telanagana Pradesh Congress are Jagadeeshwara Rao, Nagesh Mudiraj, T Narsa Reddy, Manavatha Roy, Faheem, Kailash, Laxma Reddy and Krishank. The new secretaries of TPCC are Durgam Bhaskar, Daruvu Ellanna, Vijay Kumar and Bala Laxmi. 

Tags: mohammed azharuddin, telangana assembly polls, congress president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

2

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

3

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

4

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

5

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham