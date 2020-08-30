In Mann in Baat, PM Modi gives another push to India made toys

The themes were in tune with the Government’s push for “Make in India” and a “self-reliant” India to boost the domestic economy

In his "Mann ki baat" address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for India to become a big hub of toy production and said “it is the time to get vocal for local toys”.

Hailing the efforts of a domestic wooden toys-maker C.V. Raju from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and the “Etikoppaka” toys from his village which were once very popular, PM Modi pointed out that while “the Global Toy Industry is of more than seven lakh crore rupees, India’s share is very little in this”. He also called on tech-savvy youngsters to make computer games in India “and make games based on India too”.

The themes were in tune with the Government’s push for “Make in India” and a “self-reliant” India to boost the domestic economy and locally-made goods as well as exports to the world.

“I, together with the Children University of Gandhinagar, a unique experiment in the world, Indian government’s Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises, pondered and deliberated over, what we can do for our children. We discussed how to make new toys available to the children of India, how India could become a big hub of toy production,” PM Modi told the country, in his address.

“ ... the Global Toy Industry is of more than 7 lakh crore rupees. Such a big business of 7 lakh crore rupees but, India’s share is very little in this. Now, just spare a thought for a nation which has so much of heritage, tradition, variety, young population, will it feel good to have such little share in the toy market? Not at all, you too won’t feel good after hearing this. Friends, the toy Industry is very vast. Be it cottage industries, small industries, MSMEs and along with this big industries and private entrepreneurs too come in the ambit of this. The country will have to persevere together to promote this,” he added.

“Some parts of India are developing also as Toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys. Like, Channapatna in Ramnagaram in Karnataka, Kondaplli in Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, Thanjavur in Tamilnadu, Dhubari in Assam, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh – there are many such places, we can count many names,” PM Modi pointed out.

The Prime Minister asserted, “Further like, there is Mr. C V Raju in Vishakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. Once the Eti- Koppakaa toys of his village were very popular. The speciality of these toys - these were made of wood, and secondly, you would not find any angles or corners in these toys anywhere. These toys were round from all sides hence there was no scope for injury to children. C V Raju has now started a sort of a new movement for eti-koppakaa toys along with the artisans of his village. By making excellent quality eti-koppakaa toys C V Raju has brought back the lost glory of these local toys. We can do two things through toys – bring back the glorious past in our lives and also spruce up our golden future. To my start-up friends, to our new entrepreneurs I say- Team up for toys… let us make toys together. For everybody it is the time to get vocal for local toys.”

PM Modi further said, “... In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous. Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich. Can we make games based on that? I call upon the young talent of the country - make games in India and make games based on India too.”

Praising farmers, he said, “Even during these trying times of Corona, our farmers have proven their mettle. This time around in our country, sowing of kharif crops has increased by 7 percent compared to last year. The sowing of paddy has increased by approximately 10 percent, pulses close to 5 percent, coarse cereals almost 3 percent, oilseeds around 13 percent and cotton nearly 3 percent. For this I extend felicitations to the farmers of our country…I salute their perseverance.”

He added, “... It is imperative that each citizen remains hale and hearty and is part of our collective efforts to overcome Corona. Safeguarding our health by observing, ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori, Mask Zaroori’ (social distancing and wearing of mask) following social distancing norms and ensuring to wear masks will help us defeat corona. I urge you to follow these guidelines ... .”