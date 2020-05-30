Saturday, May 30, 2020 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, Politics

Gujarat Congress alleges BJP government busy hiding real coronavirus figures

PTI
Published : May 30, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2020, 4:54 pm IST

The Opposition said that the government has miserably failed in combating the pandemic.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress accused the state government of hiding the actual figures of COVID-19 cases by earlier reducing the number of tests and now by not sharing proper information with the public to portray a rosy picture that infections had reduced in the state.

The Congress alleged that the BJP-led government had removed certain information from its coronavirus dashboard, stopped daily briefings and has not shared district-wise figures with people of the state.

Instead of containing the spread of coronavirus, the BJP government was busy hiding the real figures of infected people, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged.

"The state government has stopped daily briefings by principal secretary health Jayanti Ravi, it has removed crucial information from its coronavirus dashboard, which it used to update daily and it has stopped disseminating details like city-wise cases," Doshi said.

After its miserable failure in combating the pandemic, the state Health Department had now decided to sweep the matter under the carpet, he claimed, adding that the state authorities were playing with public health.

"This is being done to portray a rosy picture that number of cases have come down in Gujarat," he alleged.

The state government had earlier reduced the number of tests conducted on a daily basis to detect COVID-19 cases, the Congress leader said.

The COVID-19 dashboard at gujcovid19.gujarat.gov.in now contains number of active cases, total samples tested, patients recovered, people under quarantine and total deaths, but nowhere does it have total number of confirmed cases either in the state or districts, he said.

Even the daily press release issued by the state health department regarding coronavirus cases no longer contain district-wise break-up of cases, with the focus shifting on recovery of patients, Doshi claimed.

Gujarat ranks fourth in the country after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi in the number of infections reported so far.

Tags: covid-19 gujarat, coronavirus in gujarat, coronavirus (covid-19), gujarat congress, gujarat bjp
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Representational image. (PTI)

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns midway after pilot is found Covid positive

Representational image. (PTI)

Air, train passengers coming to Karnataka will be charged Rs 650 for swab sample test

Maha government hikes remuneration of bonded doctors. (PTI Photo)

Maha government hikes remuneration of bonded doctors

Union home minister Amit Shah.

Most CMs want lockdown to be extended, say home ministry sources

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham