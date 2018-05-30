EVM defect is dangerous for our democracy, says Akhilesh Yadav

He said that he would talk to other Opposition parties and raise this demand before the next elections.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPAT on a large scale in Kairana and Noorpur by polls was a dangerous indication for the future of democracy.

“I demand a full fledged inquiry into why EVMs and VVPATs malfunctioned mainly in the areas which were strongholds of the joint opposition candidate. I also demanded that ballot papers should be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said while addressing a press conference here at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters.

Mr Yadav further said that “People have lost faith in EVMs and VVPAT machines and do not wish to rely on them anymore. When developed nations rely on ballot papers all over the world, then why can’t we conduct polls with ballot papers?”

Replying to a question, he said that when all Opposition parties complained to the EC, the BJP also lodged a complaint so that it does not get singled out.

He said that he would talk to other Opposition parties and raise this demand before the next elections.

The Samajwadi chief also questioned the role of the Election Commission and its excuses given for malfunctioning of EVMs. He demanded that action should be taken against the polling staff that was responsible for disruption in polling.

“Firstly, the EC allowed Prime Minister to hold a road show and influence voters after campaigning had been stopped. And now they are saying that the EVMs malfunctioned due to heat. Can anything be more hilarious? This only exposes the BJP’s strategy to stop people from voting against him,” he stated.