Atal behind mobile growth: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh hailed Atal Behari Vajpayee for introducing India’s economic potential to the entire world.

Lucknow: Union home minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, said that former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was responsible for the mobile phone revolution in the country.

“It was Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee who introduced India’s economic potential to the entire world. He put the focus on road connectivity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it forward,” Mr Singh said, while addressing a press conference here to highlight the achievements of four years of Modi rule.

Mr Singh pointed out that while Mr Vajpayee had brought the Indian economy into the top ten countries of the world, the Modi government had taken it to the top seven level.

“At the rate at which the Indian economy is growing, we will soon make a place for ourselves in the top three nations. India has already emerged as the most attractive country for investments. The current account deficit and fiscal deficit is fully under control – in fact, the current account deficit has turned into a surplus,” he explained.

Mr Singh said that PM Modi has ushered in a new era though Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile connectivity which aided direct benefit transfer.