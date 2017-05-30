The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:47 PM IST

India, Politics

Mend your ways or even cops can’t save you from SP: Akhilesh’s brother to gau rakshaks

PTI
Published : May 30, 2017, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 5:22 pm IST

The SP leader handed over a memorandum to the District Magistrate regarding the "problems" the people were facing.

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav (Photo: File)
 Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav (Photo: File)

Badaun (UP): Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav has warned the "saffron-clad goondas" that even the police would not be able to save them from the Samajwadis if they did not "mend their ways".

"All those who have put saffron scarves around their necks and doing 'goondagardi' (hooliganism), mend your ways or else, even the police will not be able to save you from the SP workers," Yadav, the brother of party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, said here on Monday.

"We wanted to take a call on the performance of the Yogi (Adityanath) government after the first six months, but the law-and-order situation has turned so bad in the first two months of this government that Samajwadis have been forced to start preparing for an agitation," Yadav added.

The SP leader handed over a memorandum to the District Magistrate regarding the "problems" the people were facing under the rule of Adityanath and warned that his party workers would stage a dharna soon if things did not improve.

Tags: samajwadi party, dharmendra yadav, gau rakshaks, cow slaughter, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Budaun

MOST POPULAR

1

This throwback picture of SRK, Karan Johar and Farah Khan is really aww-dorable!

2

Female zookeeper in UK dies in freak accident after tiger enters enclosure

3

Tiger Woods sorry for DUI arrest, blames medication

4

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

5

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham