Mend your ways or even cops can’t save you from SP: Akhilesh’s brother to gau rakshaks

Badaun (UP): Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav has warned the "saffron-clad goondas" that even the police would not be able to save them from the Samajwadis if they did not "mend their ways".

"All those who have put saffron scarves around their necks and doing 'goondagardi' (hooliganism), mend your ways or else, even the police will not be able to save you from the SP workers," Yadav, the brother of party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, said here on Monday.

"We wanted to take a call on the performance of the Yogi (Adityanath) government after the first six months, but the law-and-order situation has turned so bad in the first two months of this government that Samajwadis have been forced to start preparing for an agitation," Yadav added.

The SP leader handed over a memorandum to the District Magistrate regarding the "problems" the people were facing under the rule of Adityanath and warned that his party workers would stage a dharna soon if things did not improve.