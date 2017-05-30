The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:08 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress suspends three in Kerala for butchering calf

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 3:24 am IST

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had earlier termed the public slaughter as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

Members of SFI, DYFI shout slogans against the ban on sale of cows for slaughter at animal markets in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Members of SFI, DYFI shout slogans against the ban on sale of cows for slaughter at animal markets in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after party vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned party’s youth unit workers slaughtering a cow in Kerala, the Congress on Monday suspended three Youth Congress members for organising the event. Three Youth Congress workers — Kannur Youth Congress district president Rijil Makkutty and activists Joshi Kandathil and Sharafuddin — were suspended from the Youth Congress. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had earlier termed the public slaughter as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said such an action by Congress workers was “completely unacceptable” and was “alien to the civil society, our culture and founding principles”.

“Anybody who has done so will have no place in the party and that’s why the workers have been already suspended by the Youth Congress,” he added.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of doublespeak. Mr Surjewala, asked whether the BJP would give a similar advice to BJP-ruled Goa and to its chief minister Manohar Parrikar, to Union minister Kiren Rijiju who has been “gloating” over similar incidents, or to other BJP-ruled states “where such incidents are common”.

“We should rise above partisan politics and comprehensively condemn such incidents,” he said.

Releasing pictures of the slaughterhouse in Goa, the Congress leader said why does the BJP government in the state runs a slaughterhouse?

Mr Surjewala also questioned the silence of the BJP leadership on the statement of Union minister Kiren Rijiju where he had said that he belongs to Arunachal Pradesh and he eats beef.  

After the public slaughter, the Congress is on the back foot as it feels that the pictures of the slaughter will be used against it in the coming elections. Since Sunday night, the Congress is in damage control mode with Mr Gandhi tweeting against the slaughter in Kerala. Early Monday morning, the Congress also suspended the workers involved.

Now the Congress alleges that BJP is raking up the issue to divert attention to Dalit atrocities happening in Uttar Pradesh. With two assembly elections slated for the end of this year the Congress certainly wary of getting an anti Hindu tag.

Tags: rahul gandhi, calf butchering, kannur youth congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

2

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

3

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

4

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

5

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham