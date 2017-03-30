The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, Politics

Oppn lying people on GST, OBC panel, expose them: Modi to BJP MPs

PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 8:13 pm IST

Opposition parties have alleged that BJP government was working to disband the OBC commission as part of its campaign to end reservation.

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused opposition parties of "misleading" people on his government's stand on OBCs (other backward castes) and the GST legislation, and asked BJP MPs to expose their "lies".

Modi held a breakfast meeting with party MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh - his fourth such interaction with parliamentarians from different states - where he asserted that his government has ignited new hope among the OBCs, the poor, women and other sections of society.

A BJP statement said Modi told MPs about the opposition's "disinformation campaign" against the government and asked them to take its welfare measures to beneficiaries.

"Modi told them that the opposition was misleading people about the government's decision to accord constitutional status on OBCs' commission and the GST Act.

"BJP members should study facts and understand the opposition's lies. They should take this to people. They should inform masses that the central government is working for the poor," it said, quoting the prime minister.

Opposition parties have alleged that the BJP government was working to disband the OBC commission as part of its campaign to end reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, a charge denied by it.

In his meetings with MPs, Modi has focused on a host of issues. During one such deliberation with the MPs from Uttar Pradesh he asked them to focus on development and not seek favours from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Tags: gst, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party, obc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Terminally ill people inspire people with jokes on death

2

BJP MLA makes bizarre demand, wants Maharashtra Legislative Council scrapped

3

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

4

Yogi Adityanath moves into official residence, invites ministers for 'Falaahar'

5

Brad Hodge says sorry for his Virat Kohli comments

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham