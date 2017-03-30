The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, Politics

Non-bailable warrants for overcharging patients: Maharashtra warns hospitals

ANI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 5:28 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 5:28 pm IST

The NPPA also issued notices in twelve cases and is awaiting copies of the bill in case of complaints against other institutions.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat on Thursday warned Hospitals and stent suppliers that non-bailable cases would be registered against them if they were found to be overcharging patients.

Bapat told the Maharashtra Legislative Council that the state government has taken action against hospitals that are charging over on medicines and medical equipments like stents etc.

He further asserted that some renowned hospitals have also been fined.

Earlier, apex drug and medical devices price regulator, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), said that since the issuance of a cap on February 14, 30 complaints of stent overcharging by healthcare institutions across India have been received.

The NPPA also issued notices in twelve cases and is awaiting copies of the bill in case of complaints against the rest of the institutions.

"Only three hospitals have so far responded to our notices and their cases are under consideration," NPPA officials said.

If dissatisfied, the regulator will direct the hospitals to reimburse the overcharged amount to the patients, they said.

Tags: maharashtra legislative council, girish bapat, overcharging, national pharmaceutical pricing authority
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

BJP MLA makes bizarre demand, wants Maharashtra Legislative Council scrapped

2

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

3

Yogi Adityanath moves into official residence, invites ministers for 'Falaahar'

4

Brad Hodge says sorry for his Virat Kohli comments

5

Meerut Municipal Corporation keeps corporators out for not singing 'Vande Mataram'

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham