Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, Politics

Ailing Parrikar presents Goa budget, says he's high on 'josh'

PTI
Published : Jan 30, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2019, 6:47 pm IST

Total estimated expenditure on revenue account is Rs 13,308.26 crore, expenditure on capital account is Rs 4,987.45 crore, Parrikar said.

‘I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh,’ Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 ‘I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh,’ Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Panaji: Taking a swipe at his political opponents, ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wednesday said he was high in 'spirit' and fully in his senses.

Parrikar, who is suffering from pancreatic ailment, presented a revenue surplus state budget sitting on his chair in the state Assembly, with a tube inserted through his nose.

His remarks came days after the opposition Congress said that while the BJP-led Goa administration has "collapsed" and the state's debt is mounting, the chief minister was asking about the "josh" among people in the state. "Pehle hosh me aao, baad me josh ki baat karo (first come to your senses and then talk about josh)," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar had said on Monday.

Taking on his opponents who had taken potshots at his remark, Parrikar on Wednesday said, "I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh".

While presenting the budget, Parrikar began his speech saying, "I bow before my motherland, Goa and Goemkarponn (Goanness)," and thanked people for their "continuous blessings" to him. "I will continue to serve the state till my last breath," he said.

Parrikar then tabled the budget which has total gross budgetary expenditure, including power purchase of Rs 19,548.69 crore as against Rs 17,123.98 crore for 2018-19, an increase of 14.16 per cent over last year. "Overall, for the year 2019-20, the annual financial statement indicates a revenue surplus since many years in succession. The revenue surplus is estimated at Rs 455.10 crore," he said.

As Parrikar's voice weakened while reading out the budget, Speaker Pramod Sawant intervened and said copies of the speech would be circulated among the House members.

The total estimated expenditure on revenue account is Rs 13,308.26 crore, while the expenditure on capital account is Rs 4,987.45 crore, Parrikar said in his speech. "There is an increase in the allocation for capital account expenditure by 18.29 per cent as compared to the budget estimate for last year, which was Rs 4,216.25 crore," he said.

He said with the budget, the government has continued to lay stress on agriculture, education, health, information technology, employment, infrastructure and overall sustainable economic development of the state.

Tags: manohar parrikar, goa budget, josh
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

‘The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,’ Shah said. (Photo: PTI)

There will be a new PM every day if 'mahagathbandhan' comes to power: Amit Shah

‘In the 05 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, not did we discuss anything about/related to it,’ Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wrote in the letter to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Don't use visit to ailing person to feed political opportunism: Parrikar to Rahul

‘The change that people are witnessing in India is because of the power of the vote and not the power of Modi,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the event. (Photo: ANI)

We have shown how a majority government can take strong, big decisions: PM

The agency had carried out searches during which it found incriminating documents substantiating that the alleged fraud was going on for long in the government-run institute. (Photo: File)

CBI books HAL employees in Rs 13.28 crore fraud

MOST POPULAR

1

In love with your Google Assistant?

2

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

3

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

4

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

5

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham