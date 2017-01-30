WB: TMC boycotts Centre’s pre-Budget all-party meet

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been vocal against demonetisation, decided not to attend the pre-budget all-party meet called by the Centre on Monday.

Instead, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all party MPs to attend a meeting at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

Mamata had earlier questioned the February 1 date for the Union Budget.

Ahead of the Budget Session, an all-party meeting will be held on Monday to seek the opposition's support for smooth conduct of proceedings in both the houses of Parliament.

A similar meeting has been convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.