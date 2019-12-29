Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

India, Politics

'Take immediate action': Union minister Naqvi on UP cop's 'Go to Pak' comment

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2019, 10:27 am IST

On another question, Naqvi termed the alleged police excesses on people during protests against CAA in UP as 'unacceptable'.

Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday demanded "immediate action" against a UP cop who purportedly asked Muslims to "go to Pakistan" during a protest. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday demanded "immediate action" against a UP cop who purportedly asked Muslims to "go to Pakistan" during a protest. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday demanded "immediate action" against a UP cop who purportedly asked Muslims to "go to Pakistan" during a protest.

"It is condemnable if it is true. Immediate action should be taken against the police officer," Naqvi told media here in response to a question on the incident.

In a viral video, a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an anti-CAA protest in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar, however, defended the cop saying that he was trying to control the violent situation as the protesters were raising slogans hailing the neighbouring country.

"It is clear from the video that stones were being pelted, anti-India slogans and slogans hailing the neighbouring country were raised by the protestors at the spot. The officer only asked them to stop pelting stones and they can go there (Pakistan) if they wanted to," Kumar told ANI.

On another question, Naqvi termed the alleged police excesses on people during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in UP as "unacceptable".

"Violence, whether it is being perpetrated by a mob or by the police, cannot be part of a democratic system and is unacceptable. Police and administration should also keep in mind that innocents should be not subjected to violence and brutality," he said.

The minister further said, "UP government will take action if police or administration has committed any kind of atrocities on the people."

Several leaders including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, journalists and other noted citizens have condemned the Meerut cop's behaviour and police excesses against the protestors.

Opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have alleged that police ransacked people's houses, destroyed private properties and used unjustified force against people of the minority community in UP.

Tags: mukhtar abbas naqvi, bjp, up, police, pakistan, muslims
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault,

'Having bad leader not Maharashtra's fault, staying with one is': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

Today's generation reflection of a new system: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham