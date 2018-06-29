The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

Tribal family joins TMC after Amit Shah's visit, BJP cries foul play

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 8:53 pm IST

The tribal family of four were handed over Trinamool flags by TMC leader and former minister Madan Mitra and Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen.

The tribal family was brought to the Trinamool party office on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Purulia's Lagda village cried foul on Friday after a tribal family of four joined the Trinamool Congress. 

The BJP workers alleged the ruling party of hijacking the family and forcing them to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

In an embarrassing turn of events, BJP president Amit Shah had visited the tribal family's residence on Thursday. He had also interacted with them and discussed issues faced by the locals. 

Following his visit, the four--- Fuchu Rajwar, his mother Shishubala Rajwar, Gobinda Rajwar and Astami Rajwar--- were handed over the Trinamool flags by TMC leader and former minister Madan Mitra and party's Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen at the Trinamool party office in Kalighat on Friday.

Slamming the Trinamool, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha alleged, "The ruling party proved how much it feels threatened by Shah's visit that they forced and threatened a poor family to join their party."

On Thursday afternoon, Shah had visited the Rajwars' home at Lagda village and wanted to know about their livelihood. After Shah left the state, the district Trinamool leaders led by district vice president Manikmoni Mukherjee got in touch with the family. They reportedly offered the family members different kinds of facilities.

Later on Thursday evening, the family of four was brought to Kolkata and taken to Kalighat. They were then taken to Trinamool party office where they spoke to media persons. 

Accusing Shah of intimidating the family to join BJP, Mitra said, "I would take his name only once because if I repeat his name my day goes bad."

He further said, "On Thursday, Shah in a convoy of security personnel suddenly turned up at their place of residence. Try to understand they are tribals. Obviously, they panicked to see him as well as so many security personnel. He ordered them to join the BJP."

Mitra argued, "None of the family members was in politics before. They were not only forced but were also threatened by the BJP supremo. The family felt so threatened that they fled the village and came to Kalighat to seek shelter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee." 

Lashing out at the BJP president, he also issued a veiled threat to him.  "When he came here for the first time, he was invited for lunch at someone's home. For his second visit, no one invited him neither did they offer a chair. Next time he won't be able to enter the state. We mean it," Mitra said.

Quickly rectifying himself, the former Trinamool MLA explained, "I mean the people of Bengal would not allow him to visit here again."

He claimed, "This is neither Uttar Pradesh nor Madhya Pradesh. This is Bengal. We will fight for each and every inch."

Tags: amit shah, 2019 lok sabha election, bjp, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

