Won't accept President's post even if I am offered: Mohan Bhagwat

ANI
Published : Mar 29, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 3:16 pm IST

His clarification comes days after the Shiv Sena proposed Bhagwat's name for the Presidential elections scheduled in July.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: File)
 RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: File)

Nagpur: In a resolute reply to rumours about his name being proposed for President, Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said he won't accept the post even if he is offered.

"Whatever is going on in the media won't happen. I work in the Sangh. I don't want to go there. I won't accept even if I get the offer," Bhagwat said.

With President Pranab Mukherjee's term drawing to a close, there were reports that Bhagwat was one of the contenders and Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamna, also threw its weight behind Bhagwat.

Mukherjee, who took over as President on 25 July 2012, had to contest against NDA government's PA Sangma and prevailed with 713,763 votes while Sangma got 315,987 votes.

