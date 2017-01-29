Rahul Gandhi tears into Badal over graft, questions Modi

Rahul also hit out at Mr Kejriwal saying that he failed in fulfilling any of his promises in Delhi.

Chandigarh: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal as ‘king of corruption”. While addressing a politicalrally Chandigarh, Mr Rahul also warned the people of Punjab against thefalse promises of Arvind Kejriwal, saying Captain Amarinder Singh alone could resolve the problems plaguing the state and bring it back on the path of progress.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for making all kinds of false promises to the people of the country and Delhi, respectively, Rahul said the Congress did not believe in making such fake promises but was committed to delivering on all its promises.

Referring to Mr Modi’s promises of putting Rs 15 lakhs in every poor person’s account and fighting corruption through demonetisation, Mr Rahul said anyone can make such false promises but Punjab needed development, not tall claims. He also hit out at Mr Kejriwal saying that he failed in fulfilling any of his promises in Delhi.

Mr Rahul lashed out at Mr Modi for sharing the dais with India’s mostcorrupt man (Sukhbir Badal) after claiming to be fighting against corruption, and said neither the Prime Minister nor the Delhi chief minister could be trusted to look after the concerns of Punjabis.

Lashing out at Mr Kejriwal, Mr Rahul said he was eyeing Punjab’s chief ministership as he wanted to run away from Delhi, where he had been exposed.

Pointing out that Punjab gives strength to India and the ethos of Punjabiyat is known the world over, Rahul said the Badals had left no stone unturned to ruin that ethos. The Congress workers, over the past one decade, had been fighting the tyranny of the Badals, he said.