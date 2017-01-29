The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | Last Update : 01:54 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi tears into Badal over graft, questions Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 1:03 am IST

Rahul also hit out at Mr Kejriwal saying that he failed in fulfilling any of his promises in Delhi.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during an elecation rally at Philour in jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during an elecation rally at Philour in jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal as ‘king of corruption”. While addressing a politicalrally Chandigarh, Mr Rahul also warned the people of Punjab against thefalse promises of Arvind Kejriwal, saying Captain Amarinder Singh alone could resolve the problems plaguing the state and bring it back on the path of progress.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for making all kinds of false promises to the people of the country and Delhi, respectively, Rahul said the Congress did not believe in making such fake promises but was committed to delivering on all its promises.

Referring to Mr Modi’s promises of putting Rs 15 lakhs in every poor person’s account and fighting corruption through demonetisation, Mr Rahul said anyone can make such false promises but Punjab needed development, not tall claims. He also hit out at Mr Kejriwal saying that he failed in fulfilling any of his promises in Delhi.

Mr Rahul lashed out at Mr Modi for sharing the dais with India’s mostcorrupt man (Sukhbir Badal) after claiming to be fighting against corruption, and said neither the Prime Minister nor the Delhi chief minister could be trusted to look after the concerns of Punjabis.

Lashing out at Mr Kejriwal, Mr Rahul said he was eyeing Punjab’s chief ministership as he wanted to run away from Delhi, where he had been exposed.

Pointing out that Punjab gives strength to India and the ethos of Punjabiyat is known the world over, Rahul said the Badals had left no stone unturned to ruin that ethos. The Congress workers, over the past one decade, had been fighting the tyranny of the Badals, he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, amarinder singh, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman does wedding photoshoot with pizza as husband

2

Don't make friends in Bollywood, says Kangana Ranaut

3

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal bid to add another chapter to captivating rivalry

4

Watch: Bondage sex in desi Maaya web series is both tempting and enlightening!

5

Film industry vociferously raises voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham