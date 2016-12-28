Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi keeps suspense alive on UP poll alliance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 3:00 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 3:00 am IST

BSP supremo Mayawati has said an alliance would be struck between the SP and the Congress only if it benefits the BJP.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With rumours growing about a tie-up between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has chosen to keep his cards close to his chest. “It is a strategic issue. I cannot say anything about it in a press conference. If you come to me personally, I can whisper in your ear,” Mr Gandhi said at a joint press conference of eight Opposition parties in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the last couple of days, several reports have emerged about a proposed alliance between the Samajwadi party and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Sources have said that back channel talks are on, but have officially denied any discussion is going on. The final call on the proposed alliance will be taken post assessing the impact of demonetisation on the upcoming elections.

The Grand Alliance in Bihar, comprising Nitish Kumar’s JD-U and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, along with the Congress, had helped defeat the BJP in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati has said an alliance would be struck between the SP and the Congress only if it benefits the BJP. “SP and Congress alliance in UP will come into being only if BJP gives its approval, and if it (BJP) feels it will gain from it. The green signal will be given by BJP after evaluating its gains and losses from such an alliance,” she said in Lucknow.

Tags: up polls, rahul gandhi, opposition, nitish kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hyderabad kid's FIR against grandmother over playtime

2

Porn-stars recommend best sex positions for orgasms

3

Here are conversations that can boost your sex life

4

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog if owner fails to pay £13000 ransom

5

New US subway station has a rare mural: gay couple holding hands

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate explosive

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham