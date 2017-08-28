The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

India, Politics

Goa Assembly bypoll: Parrikar wins against Chodankar by 4803 votes

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 10:11 am IST

Parrikar was sworn in as Goa CM in March 2017 after the BJP formed a coalition govt with Goa Forward Party, MGP and independents.

Manohar Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Girish Chodankar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Manohar Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Girish Chodankar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday won the Panaji Assembly by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes.

Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar. Goa Suraksha Manch president Anand Shirodkar polled only 220 votes, while 301 people pressed None of The Above (NOTA) button.

The polling was held on August 23. Parrikar was sworn in as the chief minister in March 2017 after the BJP formed a coalition government with Goa Forward Party, MGP and independents.

Tags: manohar parrikar, bjp, congress, goa chief minister, girish chodankar, panaji assembly by-election
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

2

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

3

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

4

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

5

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham