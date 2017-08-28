Goa Assembly bypoll: Parrikar wins against Chodankar by 4803 votes

Parrikar was sworn in as Goa CM in March 2017 after the BJP formed a coalition govt with Goa Forward Party, MGP and independents.

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday won the Panaji Assembly by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes.

Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar. Goa Suraksha Manch president Anand Shirodkar polled only 220 votes, while 301 people pressed None of The Above (NOTA) button.

The polling was held on August 23. Parrikar was sworn in as the chief minister in March 2017 after the BJP formed a coalition government with Goa Forward Party, MGP and independents.