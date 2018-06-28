Kejriwal, Sisodia to be charged in Delhi bureaucrat assault case: reports

Apart from Delhi CM Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia, 11 other AAP lawmakers are also likely to be included in the charge sheet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are likely to be booked under 7 sections of the IPC. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are likely to be charged by the police in the case of alleged manhandling of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, several news reports said on Thursday.

Apart from the duo, 11 other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers are also likely to be included in the charge sheet, a report in India Today said quoting sources.

The leaders will be booked under seven sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Delhi Police is expected to file the charge sheet in July.

The charge sheet was prepared on the basis of evidence and statements from many people.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was assaulted by two lawmakers of the ruling AAP during a late night meeting at Kejriwal’s residence on February 19.

Anshu Prakash had claimed that two MLAs, Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan, had manhandled him in the presence of the Kejriwal.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party refuted the allegations and termed them as ‘ludicrous’.

The incident led to a major confrontation between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy.

The Delhi chief minister was questioned and his home was searched twice by the police in connection with the case.

The AAP government has alleged that Prakash and several other senior bureaucrats have been skipping meetings since then.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal, along with his ministers, organised a sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s official residence and called off the protest on its ninth day after civil servants in the Delhi administration resumed attending meetings called by the AAP ministers in the secretariat.